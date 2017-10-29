maurice wrote: That Bastian of national passion, the RU 6 Nations had 25% of selected players not representing the country of their birth this year. Scotland had 18!! Wales 11!! Even England had 7!!! Don't see much about that in the media

If Lebanon shared a border with Australia you'd have a point, but they don't and therefore neither do you!Ireland's 23 man RU side v Scotland earlier this year featured 1 English Born player, 1 French Born and one born in Israeli Born......Ireland's 17 man RL matchday squad featured not one Irish born player......there opponents Italy featured not one Italian Born player....in fact, after the first round of matches played, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon and Scotland played a grand total of 6 players born in the country they were representing...or 95% heritage players.Don't get me wrong, I am enjoying this World Cup but it is nigh on impossible to defend International RL from accusations of being contrived when the reality is that it is as contrived as it is possible to be!