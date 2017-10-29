WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : France v Lebanon - Sun - 05:00:00

Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:19 pm
RoyBoy29





Wasn't moaning when Luke Walsh was knocking them over for Catalan was you.


Hypocrisy at its finest
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:17 pm
Call Me God





maurice wrote:
That Bastian of national passion, the RU 6 Nations had 25% of selected players not representing the country of their birth this year. Scotland had 18!! Wales 11!! Even England had 7!!! Don't see much about that in the media


If Lebanon shared a border with Australia you'd have a point, but they don't and therefore neither do you!

Ireland's 23 man RU side v Scotland earlier this year featured 1 English Born player, 1 French Born and one born in Israeli Born......Ireland's 17 man RL matchday squad featured not one Irish born player......there opponents Italy featured not one Italian Born player....in fact, after the first round of matches played, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon and Scotland played a grand total of 6 players born in the country they were representing...or 95% heritage players.
Don't get me wrong, I am enjoying this World Cup but it is nigh on impossible to defend International RL from accusations of being contrived when the reality is that it is as contrived as it is possible to be!
Posted by Muggins on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:37 pm
Muggins




Call Me God wrote:
in fact, after the first round of matches played, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon and Scotland played a grand total of 6 players born in the country they were representing...or 95% heritage players.


That's a fairly damning statistic. Just have to hope that in future years the numbers of players born/brought up in those countries will increase.
Posted by FlexWheeler on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:47 pm
FlexWheeler




Mickey Mack said it's the pinnacle of his career representing Ireland, to be able to honour the legacy of his late grandfather.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:58 pm
Call Me God





FlexWheeler wrote:
Mickey Mack said it's the pinnacle of his career representing Ireland, to be able to honour the legacy of his late grandfather.

I have no doubt that all the players at this event are proud to pull on their countries shirts...the passion from the Lebanese players was very genuine.
Posted by roopy on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:53 pm
roopy





My favourite example of how fluid international selection can be fluid.
Aku Uate lived in Fiji till he was 16.
At 17 he was selected to play for Australian schoolboys and they got him in front of a microphone at a Newcastle Knights function to talk about his selection, and after about a minute it became clear that he didn't speak enough English to understand the questions - he pretty much still spoke Fijian and a bit of broken English.
