ALAW wrote: Internationals should be place off birth. Simple

Why?If a kid was born in Iceland to one Tongan and one English parent and came to Britain as a toddler and became a rugby league player, in fact became the best RL player in the world, he couldn’t play for either Tonga, England or Great Britain and could never play international rugby league since Iceland don’t have a team? The best player in the world?What a joke!I take it you think all of Mo Farah’s medals should be stripped from Great Britain and given to Somalia?