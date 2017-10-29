WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON GROUP A : France v Lebanon - Sun - 05:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 GAME ON GROUP A : France v Lebanon - Sun - 05:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:01 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 741
jonny the leyther wrote:
So what you really mean is 'International Sport is a joke'

Ref: Ryan Giggs, Shontayne Hape, Zola Budd, Kevin Pietersen and so on....


Giggs? You'll need to explain that one..... :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Buggo, Channel Islander, CM Punk, craig hkr, DannyB, dboy, downo, Gazemous, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], jimmys sidestep, Levrier, Marcus's Bicycle, Newbridge_Wolf, redmuzza, SaleSlim, shinymcshine, steadygetyerboots-on, The Video Ref, Tricky2309, WIZEB, wrencat1873 and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,0681,58576,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
36-12
ITALY
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
18-29
LEBANON
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
4-50
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM