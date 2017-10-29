WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New additions

Re: New additions
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:18 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:18 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
I think we need to get the quality of our wingers in perspective. Greg Eden scored 38 tries this season.
How many would Lineham, Russell and Penny have scored playing on the left wing at Castleford?
How many would Eden have scored for Wire this season? I've no idea of course but I'd guess our lads would have bagged a few.
Re: New additions
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:39 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:39 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
sally cinnamon wrote:
He was a decent player who worked hard to fight back to have a top flight career but the mythology around him is a bit embarassing.


Don't know what the mythology around Penny is. .....
All I know is he was the most exciting winger ive seen at the club.

Also at no other time in the near forty years of watching wire have saints fans aimed a chant at other wire wingers.......they never sang theres only one mark forster or one Manoa Thompson when they put 80 nil on us. ...

They did it because penny scored a couple of worldys against them and then knocked on on his own try line gifting them a score.... so they let him have it ...he then left Meli for dead in a league game and then when tries were scored on his wing they continued the one Kevin penny chant.


You don't sing at bog standard rubbish players......
Or for that matter even players you think are better. ....I can't imagine " there's only one Marcus St hilaire" caught on.

Anyway he's gone. ...We should move on... Russell and Lineham will be our wingers next season. ...surely we should be excited that two defensively excellent and pacey wingers are on our wings. ?
Re: New additions
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:31 am
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:31 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
Penny was certainly fast and scored some electric tries, but when he fell out of favour he was sent out to first Widnes, and then London. Presumably for a bit of breathing space. Several clubs could have come in for him at that point, and eventually Wakefield took him for a season in 2011. After that though he drifted down a division to lowly Swinton for two years. If we are going to argue that he was a top class winger and that we missed out, then you would have to ask why other SL clubs also spurned the opportunity during those 3-4 years when he was available.

Back to our wingers for 2018 and I would certainly hope that we will not have Russell on the wing. With an improved pack and the comment when Sims departed that "we were going to go in a different direction", I would hope we are finally going to see the pack responsible for getting us back up field rather than, Russels' scooting. (Nothing wrong with a good scoot now and again btw, just so long as it's not our prime weapon). If that is the case, Russel would be redundant as far as I am concerned. I don't know how fast Sitaleki Akauola is, but perhaps he could play for us on the wing ? He certainly looked impressive taking a try on his video clip and I would imagine his defending will be typically Tongan, with his opposite number getting thrown into the front row of the stands rather than simply tackled around the legs. Either way, we desperately need a quality winger from somewhere.
Re: New additions
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:32 am
Posted by Wirefan on Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:32 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Defensively excellent? Is that tongue in cheek?
Re: New additions
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:10 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:10 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
With each new addition I convince myself further, what were we thinkin about keeping TS so long?
I'm even beginning to think that following 2011 peak of much of Cullen's team that he is simply another Millward.

It's like TS had no idea of menace, of balance, of player worth, team success over play development and being in touch with fans.

I have a sence of feeling that 2018 could show us that TS was one of the worst coaches we have ever had... I selfishly hope so!
Re: New additions
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:28 am
Posted by easyWire on Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:28 am
easyWire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
rubber duckie wrote:
With each new addition I convince myself further, what were we thinkin about keeping TS so long?
I'm even beginning to think that following 2011 peak of much of Cullen's team that he is simply another Millward.

It's like TS had no idea of menace, of balance, of player worth, team success over play development and being in touch with fans.

I have a sence of feeling that 2018 could show us that TS was one of the worst coaches we have ever had... I selfishly hope so!


Tony Smith is/was a great coach, no doubting that. He took a collection of quality individuals and turned them into a trophy-winning team.

The problem is, like almost every coach's era, it has to come to an end. Things became stale, the recruitment wasn't necessarily that great, and the mental monkey of not being able to make that last hurdle of the GF would be hanging over us. Things had to change and they have. Smith brought us one of the greatest Warrington eras, but that doesn't mean he could continue to do so...

Price may or may not achieve a trophy win with Warrington but it doesn't change the fact we needed a fresh start.
