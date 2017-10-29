Penny was certainly fast and scored some electric tries, but when he fell out of favour he was sent out to first Widnes, and then London. Presumably for a bit of breathing space. Several clubs could have come in for him at that point, and eventually Wakefield took him for a season in 2011. After that though he drifted down a division to lowly Swinton for two years. If we are going to argue that he was a top class winger and that we missed out, then you would have to ask why other SL clubs also spurned the opportunity during those 3-4 years when he was available.



Back to our wingers for 2018 and I would certainly hope that we will not have Russell on the wing. With an improved pack and the comment when Sims departed that "we were going to go in a different direction", I would hope we are finally going to see the pack responsible for getting us back up field rather than, Russels' scooting. (Nothing wrong with a good scoot now and again btw, just so long as it's not our prime weapon). If that is the case, Russel would be redundant as far as I am concerned. I don't know how fast Sitaleki Akauola is, but perhaps he could play for us on the wing ? He certainly looked impressive taking a try on his video clip and I would imagine his defending will be typically Tongan, with his opposite number getting thrown into the front row of the stands rather than simply tackled around the legs. Either way, we desperately need a quality winger from somewhere.