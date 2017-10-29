WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New additions

Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:18 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:18 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 606
I think we need to get the quality of our wingers in perspective. Greg Eden scored 38 tries this season.
How many would Lineham, Russell and Penny have scored playing on the left wing at Castleford?
How many would Eden have scored for Wire this season? I've no idea of course but I'd guess our lads would have bagged a few.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:39 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:39 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5456
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sally cinnamon wrote:
He was a decent player who worked hard to fight back to have a top flight career but the mythology around him is a bit embarassing.


Don't know what the mythology around Penny is. .....
All I know is he was the most exciting winger ive seen at the club.

Also at no other time in the near forty years of watching wire have saints fans aimed a chant at other wire wingers.......they never sang theres only one mark forster or one Manoa Thompson when they put 80 nil on us. ...

They did it because penny scored a couple of worldys against them and then knocked on on his own try line gifting them a score.... so they let him have it ...he then left Meli for dead in a league game and then when tries were scored on his wing they continued the one Kevin penny chant.


You don't sing at bog standard rubbish players......
Or for that matter even players you think are better. ....I can't imagine " there's only one Marcus St hilaire" caught on.

Anyway he's gone. ...We should move on... Russell and Lineham will be our wingers next season. ...surely we should be excited that two defensively excellent and pacey wingers are on our wings. ?
