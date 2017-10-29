sally cinnamon wrote: He was a decent player who worked hard to fight back to have a top flight career but the mythology around him is a bit embarassing.

Don't know what the mythology around Penny is. .....All I know is he was the most exciting winger ive seen at the club.Also at no other time in the near forty years of watching wire have saints fans aimed a chant at other wire wingers.......they never sang theres only one mark forster or one Manoa Thompson when they put 80 nil on us. ...They did it because penny scored a couple of worldys against them and then knocked on on his own try line gifting them a score.... so they let him have it ...he then left Meli for dead in a league game and then when tries were scored on his wing they continued the one Kevin penny chant.You don't sing at bog standard rubbish players......Or for that matter even players you think are better. ....I can't imagine " there's only one Marcus St hilaire" caught on.Anyway he's gone. ...We should move on... Russell and Lineham will be our wingers next season. ...surely we should be excited that two defensively excellent and pacey wingers are on our wings. ?