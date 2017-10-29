WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New additions

Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:18 pm
Posted by Smiffy27 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:18 pm
Smiffy27
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 606
I think we need to get the quality of our wingers in perspective. Greg Eden scored 38 tries this season.
How many would Lineham, Russell and Penny have scored playing on the left wing at Castleford?
How many would Eden have scored for Wire this season? I've no idea of course but I'd guess our lads would have bagged a few.
