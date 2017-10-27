|
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Chris Riley did OK with the same centre
He did but that was also a period when we would do more attacking than defending.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
|
|
Once you start getting in to making excuses for Penny it undermines the argument that he was an Offiah-style talent that could create something out of nothing.
We have all these if onlys...
- if only he hadn't been dropped when he was out of form, because being dropped affected his confidence
- if only he'd played outside a better centre than Matt King
- if only he'd played for top teams rather than being shipped on loan to Harlequins/Widnes and Wakefield
....he would have been an elite winger
Yes maybe he would have scored a lot of tries with all that help but that wouldn't have marked him out as a special elite player. Why did nobody else pick him up? Leeds...Wigan...NRL clubs, these teams have all the things in place to make the best out of young talent - if he was a once in a generation kind of player like people claim, why did they not pick up up for relatively nothing and take a shot on him?
I don't want to be knocking him/arguing against him because I liked him, I was happy when we brought him back and as with all our academy products I wanted him to be successful but I think we have to be realistic - he was a decent player who worked hard to fight back to have a top flight career but the mythology around him is a bit embarassing.
|
|
|
|
sally cinnamon wrote:
he was a decent player who worked hard to fight back to have a top flight career but the mythology around him is a bit embarassing.
Wainwright got the mythology too. To some he was "hands of poop" to others he was the next Harry Pinner.
|
|
|
|
rubber duckie wrote:
He did but that was also a period when we would do more attacking than defending.
So as you say "Put him outside a centre with a timed pass". So the centre was not at fault as Riley scored all those tries.
Out of interest who was the centre that didn't have the timed pass.
|
|
|
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
So as you say "Put him outside a centre with a timed pass". So the centre was not at fault as Riley scored all those tries.
Out of interest who was the centre that didn't have the timed pass.
Not at all, I'm simply pointing out all things are relative. We were doing more attacking across the whole team.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
|
|
Not mythology on my part. He scored exceptional tries at the start of his career (far more than the fondly remembered Henare). I just feel that had he been given support at that point he COULD have gone on to bigger and better things. Not guaranteed, simply a "what if"...like many things in sport.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
|
|
Considering the love-in with Regan Grace by the RL media, you wonder should Penny have received the same encouragement he would have developed better. Imagine if he broke through at Wigan, Saints or Leeds instead of a Paul Cullen coached mid-table team.
Penny arguably had twice the skill of Grace (who is not half a bad player) at the same age but we just love to make someone the scapegoat (even though that 2007/2008 team was awful defensively across the park). I’ve watched Grace make more howlers than he has made/scored tries but I bet we won’t see the same vitriol.
|
|
|
|
easyWire wrote:
Considering the love-in with Regan Grace by the RL media, you wonder should Penny have received the same encouragement he would have developed better. Imagine if he broke through at Wigan, Saints or Leeds instead of a Paul Cullen coached mid-table team.
Penny arguably had twice the skill of Grace (who is not half a bad player) at the same age but we just love to make someone the scapegoat (even though that 2007/2008 team was awful defensively across the park). I’ve watched Grace make more howlers than he has made/scored tries but I bet we won’t see the same vitriol.
Don't think that's anything to do with media, the media liked Penny so much they named him in the SL dream team.
Grace is rightfully getting some plaudits (as did Penny at the same stage). It will be interesting to see how Grace develops in seasons 2 and 3 as that was where Penny started to decline, whether that was because of his ability or support.
|
|
|
We don’t only need some speedsters out wide, we need some pace in the pack.
All of our props are slow. You never see any of them receive the ball from a quick PTB and sprint into a disorganised defence, causing problems. They all just seem to be joggers who jog into tackles, other than Hill, who does have good footwork and does make extra yards in the hit-up as a result but never hits the line at good pace.
|
|
|
|
easyWire wrote:
Considering the love-in with Regan Grace by the RL media, you wonder should Penny have received the same encouragement he would have developed better. Imagine if he broke through at Wigan, Saints or Leeds instead of a Paul Cullen coached mid-table team.
Penny arguably had twice the skill of Grace (who is not half a bad player) at the same age but we just love to make someone the scapegoat (even though that 2007/2008 team was awful defensively across the park). I’ve watched Grace make more howlers than he has made/scored tries but I bet we won’t see the same vitriol.
If Penny had come through in those teams the expectations would have been even higher. Remember at Leeds Leroy Rivett and Marcus St Hilaire were fast and highly rated when they first came through, but when they proved to be unreliable they were moved on.
If Penny had come through at Leeds, it would have been at the same time as Ryan Hall, and they had Scott Donald on the other wing. If Penny had some bad games, he would have found it harder to get back in their side than he did to get past Hicks and Riley.
|
