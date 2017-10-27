WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New additions

Re: New additions
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:59 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Chris Riley did OK with the same centre

He did but that was also a period when we would do more attacking than defending.
Re: New additions
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:05 pm
Once you start getting in to making excuses for Penny it undermines the argument that he was an Offiah-style talent that could create something out of nothing.

We have all these if onlys...

- if only he hadn't been dropped when he was out of form, because being dropped affected his confidence
- if only he'd played outside a better centre than Matt King
- if only he'd played for top teams rather than being shipped on loan to Harlequins/Widnes and Wakefield

....he would have been an elite winger

Yes maybe he would have scored a lot of tries with all that help but that wouldn't have marked him out as a special elite player. Why did nobody else pick him up? Leeds...Wigan...NRL clubs, these teams have all the things in place to make the best out of young talent - if he was a once in a generation kind of player like people claim, why did they not pick up up for relatively nothing and take a shot on him?

I don't want to be knocking him/arguing against him because I liked him, I was happy when we brought him back and as with all our academy products I wanted him to be successful but I think we have to be realistic - he was a decent player who worked hard to fight back to have a top flight career but the mythology around him is a bit embarassing.
Re: New additions
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:51 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
he was a decent player who worked hard to fight back to have a top flight career but the mythology around him is a bit embarassing.



Wainwright got the mythology too. To some he was "hands of poop" to others he was the next Harry Pinner.
Re: New additions
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:48 am
rubber duckie wrote:
He did but that was also a period when we would do more attacking than defending.


So as you say "Put him outside a centre with a timed pass". So the centre was not at fault as Riley scored all those tries.
Out of interest who was the centre that didn't have the timed pass.
