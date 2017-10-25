I think what really did for Penny was that

a) he lost form at a bad time

b) we made new signings that squeezed him out

c) he got injuries that took the edge off his pace



The off season after Penny's breakthrough year, we signed Hicks, and the following season Riley had his own breakthrough year. Most of that season, Penny and Riley were the wingers with Hicks at fullback, but Riley outperformed Penny. The next year, Penny started badly, and got dropped and Matt King moved to the wing for a while. Tony Smith came in with Penny already out of the side, King's form started to improve rapidly after a disappointing first season (later to settle back in at centre), and then we signed Mathers. Penny was out of the side, watching us now winning games and transformed as a team, there was no way back in to dislodge a back three of Mathers, Riley and Hicks who were all fit and in form.



People criticised Smith for letting Penny go out on loan but when you're winning games and players are performing well, there's no rationale for dropping them. Letting him out on loan was a sensible choice rather than letting him waste in the reserves, but he didn't do much in his loan spells, which contrasted to when the same happened to Riley who went away and did well and earned his way back in to the team.



Also Penny seemed to have injuries and lose pace at this point. All those Offiah pace comparisons apply to Penny's first couple of seasons but after that he was reasonably quick but not in the extreme shock pace category any more.



After all that, Penny deserves a lot of respect because very few players climb back to SL after dropping down the divisions but he did and re-established himself as an SL standard player. He ended up playing past the time Riley had been finished as an SL player. As easyWire says, he had improved his all round game when he came back second time he just didn't have the same edge of pace. Reminded me of Toa's second spell. But also watching him second time round, I never thought he was the best winger at the club and I never thought he would have got in the team had Hicks still been there.