WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New additions

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves New additions

Post a reply
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:27 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 499
Location: Dubai
Captain Hook wrote:
Strange comment about KP not catching. Didn't Smith have him swapping to Fullback and Russell to wing whenever a kick was likely.
My point about Penny however was "what might have been" had he been given a fair crack of the whip.


Yes he came through under Cullen then Smith shipped him on. I wonder what good one-on-one wing coaching would have done for him. Was solid defensively and under the high ball in his second spell, even though he’d lost some pace.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, BramleyWire, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, easyWire, fun time frankie, Google Adsense [Bot], Hatfield Town Wire, Instalamus, Irish Wire, jackflash, Johnkendal, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, ninearches, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, theadore, WalterWizard, wire-wire and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,3622,20176,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM