moving on... wrote: This. We've suffered watching Russell fail to deal with any attacking kick and make blunder after blunder. as well as watch Hughes playing with feet for hands yet the pair of them undroppable in smiths eyes. Yet penny can make one mistake and he's never to be seen again.



He was treated poorly by Smith and all because Kev challenged him on something during a review so Smith dropped him.

Russell and Hughes were first names on the sheet come what may. I sometimes wonder what they would have had to have done to lose their place. Russel has a nightmare at Catalan at FB early in the season and he wasn't dropped, no, he was moved to a position where he didn't have to catch as much. Cleary poop form / not being able to catch wasn't enough for Tony to consider dropping them. They probably trained far too well in the week for that.I can imagine if Penny had fumbled the ball at the PTB as often at Hughes he would have been shot at dawn.