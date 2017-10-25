I don't understand this love in with Kev Penny and that he was not treated right by the club. He scored a sackful of tries in the early games and then other teams worked him out. He was released by the club for not being good enough. Dropped a division or two, club brought him back and he still wasn't as good as what we had. I really wanted him to succeed being a Warrington lad, but he just wasn't good enough
