MarginMeter wrote: Looking at the pencilled in 2018 squad like that the thing that stands out for me is the possible lack of pace, an out and out speedster

Viva Kev Penny.I don't care how many mistakes he made or if his defensive positioning was questionable, (IMO if a winger is facing a 3 or 2 on 1. the fault lies with the half, centre and 2nd row for not pushing from the inside) The face he had raw pace made him deadly. there is no substitute for it. on his Return to wire aside from the first season back, warrington never played to correct style to bring him into the game. Had he been playing wing in 2011 & 2012 hed have been laughing. If he'd been playing Left Wing at Cas this year Eddie would probably been stress relieving himself to his highlight reel.Playing 4 scoots and a bomb to the corner will make any backline look cack. The fact that Lineham has still managed to cross 19 times whilst we're playing like that shows just how good of a winger he actually is. Lineham can shift himself an all. he's no slouch, look at the way he chased back several break away interceptions at the end of 2016.Atkins and Lineham have enough pace between them on their edge, having said that though, Atkins REALLY needs to start playing like a centre and start creating some space for lineham and learn to pass him the ball when he does. All we need to do is palm Russell off and bring in another winger how can go full length with a clear set of heels. If we do that we should be ok with a backline of:RatchLinehamAtkinsGoodwin RobertsPatton