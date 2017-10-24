WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New additions

Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:26 pm
Sir David Beckham

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2012 1:00 pm
Posts: 46
Location: Yorkshire
Looking ahead to next year we are shaping up nicely. I still feel we need a couple more additions though.

Ratchford
Lineham
Atkins
Russell
Hill
Clark
Currie
Cooper
Akuola
Roberts
Goodwin
BMM
Patton
Westwood

Combined with some youth.....livett King Philbin and Smith. I'd like to see a specialist full back, another big man and a winger. What are everyone's thoughts?
Would you take a chance on Gareth Hoch? Rangi Chase? Todd Carney?
For me Brown has to go. So maybe a replacement for him.
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:40 am
Hatfield Town Wire
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 437
What ever happened to the young lad who came over from union as a winger??

For me we need a winger
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:38 am
Wire in Ashton
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 07, 2007 12:38 pm
Posts: 1475
Location: Born in Warrington, now residing in Ashton-in-Makerfield
No to Hock, Chase or Carney for me.

Just wish Hiku would've stayed. But promising signings so far and personally I'd give Pomeroy another year.
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:07 am
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1457
Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
What ever happened to the young lad who came over from union as a winger??

For me we need a winger


Taylor Prell, who signed from Yorkshire Carnegie, on a 2 yr contract ? He went off to NW Crusaders on loan for a bit.
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:20 am
MarginMeter
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2012 7:11 pm
Posts: 234
Location: Utilising the dummy runner
Looking at the pencilled in 2018 squad like that the thing that stands out for me is the possible lack of pace, an out and out speedster
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:40 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 813
MarginMeter wrote:
Looking at the pencilled in 2018 squad like that the thing that stands out for me is the possible lack of pace, an out and out speedster


This stands out for me, given the current recruitment I believe a winger would be a benefit, I am not sure about Pomeroy is he any better faster than the incumbants?

Taylor Prell has he or hasn't he made progress I haven't heard on that one?

SP may have a different plan for the incumbent wingers, which will show them in a different light and allow them to be wingers and not forwards.
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:42 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1366
MarginMeter wrote:
Looking at the pencilled in 2018 squad like that the thing that stands out for me is the possible lack of pace, an out and out speedster


Viva Kev Penny.

I don't care how many mistakes he made or if his defensive positioning was questionable, (IMO if a winger is facing a 3 or 2 on 1. the fault lies with the half, centre and 2nd row for not pushing from the inside) The face he had raw pace made him deadly. there is no substitute for it. on his Return to wire aside from the first season back, warrington never played to correct style to bring him into the game. Had he been playing wing in 2011 & 2012 hed have been laughing. If he'd been playing Left Wing at Cas this year Eddie would probably been stress relieving himself to his highlight reel.

Playing 4 scoots and a bomb to the corner will make any backline look cack. The fact that Lineham has still managed to cross 19 times whilst we're playing like that shows just how good of a winger he actually is. Lineham can shift himself an all. he's no slouch, look at the way he chased back several break away interceptions at the end of 2016.

Atkins and Lineham have enough pace between them on their edge, having said that though, Atkins REALLY needs to start playing like a centre and start creating some space for lineham and learn to pass him the ball when he does. All we need to do is palm Russell off and bring in another winger how can go full length with a clear set of heels. If we do that we should be ok with a backline of:

Ratch

Lineham
Atkins
Goodwin
<New Winger>

Roberts
Patton
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:28 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 468
The rumour was Prell was a Moran signing and Smith wasn't interested in the project. As it turns out he was only interested in cashing in his cheques. SO, Prell could be a pleasant surprise, or disappear as quickly as he arrived. Full salary isnt on cap so happy days either way.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

