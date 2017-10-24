Looking ahead to next year we are shaping up nicely. I still feel we need a couple more additions though.
Ratchford
Lineham
Atkins
Russell
Hill
Clark
Currie
Cooper
Akuola
Roberts
Goodwin
BMM
Patton
Westwood
Combined with some youth.....livett King Philbin and Smith. I'd like to see a specialist full back, another big man and a winger. What are everyone's thoughts?
Would you take a chance on Gareth Hoch? Rangi Chase? Todd Carney?
For me Brown has to go. So maybe a replacement for him.
