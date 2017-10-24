Looking ahead to next year we are shaping up nicely. I still feel we need a couple more additions though.



Ratchford

Lineham

Atkins

Russell

Hill

Clark

Currie

Cooper

Akuola

Roberts

Goodwin

BMM

Patton

Westwood



Combined with some youth.....livett King Philbin and Smith. I'd like to see a specialist full back, another big man and a winger. What are everyone's thoughts?

Would you take a chance on Gareth Hoch? Rangi Chase? Todd Carney?

For me Brown has to go. So maybe a replacement for him.