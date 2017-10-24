WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New additions

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves New additions

Post a reply
New additions
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:26 pm
Sir David Beckham Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2012 1:00 pm
Posts: 46
Location: Yorkshire
Looking ahead to next year we are shaping up nicely. I still feel we need a couple more additions though.

Ratchford
Lineham
Atkins
Russell
Hill
Clark
Currie
Cooper
Akuola
Roberts
Goodwin
BMM
Patton
Westwood

Combined with some youth.....livett King Philbin and Smith. I'd like to see a specialist full back, another big man and a winger. What are everyone's thoughts?
Would you take a chance on Gareth Hoch? Rangi Chase? Todd Carney?
For me Brown has to go. So maybe a replacement for him.
Re: New additions
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:40 am
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 437
What ever happened to the young lad who came over from union as a winger??

For me we need a winger

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, Hatfield Town Wire and 112 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,9531,03276,3164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM