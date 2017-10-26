You mean like Gavin miller he was I believe the first over seas man of steel but an unknown when he came now that is the sort we want
He wasn’t unknown it was the fact that no one would entertain him in Australia he was bad news, Rovers gave him a chance and he had one good season he then messed Rovers about and left without even saying good bye. Oh yes we want another one like him. No thanks
Rubbish if we got one good season out of somebody and they did not cost a arm and a leg take it and he did say good bye he spoke to me and my mates at the time and said he would love to come back but the club was skint
Eh you clueless t#t. Won a title first season, trophies and man of steel second season. Came back for a third season when the club was a car crash. Carried a shambles of a team whilst nursing a chronic foot injury. Best loose forward the club has ever had.
Are you a Rovers fan? Maybe one of those hysterics on social media Hudgell referred to.
Did he shag your missus or something because I can't think why you'd describe his time with us like you did
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
