Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:53 pm
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 27
:ROCKS: :ROCKS: :ROCKS: Gareth Hock
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:32 pm
easthull4
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 12, 2008 2:06 pm
Posts: 434
cravenpark1 wrote:
You mean like Gavin miller he was I believe the first over seas man of steel but an unknown when he came now that is the sort we want

He wasn’t unknown it was the fact that no one would entertain him in Australia he was bad news, Rovers gave him a chance and he had one good season he then messed Rovers about and left without even saying good bye.
Oh yes we want another one like him. No thanks
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:39 pm
robin4ever

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 17
Cant say i'm overjoyed by these signings as i think we have enough cover for these positions, but they are Rovers players now so, welcome.......
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:11 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2808
Location: live in gosport wos hull
easthull4 wrote:
He wasn’t unknown it was the fact that no one would entertain him in Australia he was bad news, Rovers gave him a chance and he had one good season he then messed Rovers about and left without even saying good bye.
Oh yes we want another one like him. No thanks

Rubbish if we got one good season out of somebody and they did not cost a arm and a leg take it and he did say good bye he spoke to me and my mates at the time and said he would love to come back but the club was skint
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:28 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 961
easthull4 wrote:
He wasn’t unknown it was the fact that no one would entertain him in Australia he was bad news, Rovers gave him a chance and he had one good season he then messed Rovers about and left without even saying good bye.
Oh yes we want another one like him. No thanks

Eh you clueless t#t.
Won a title first season, trophies and man of steel second season. Came back for a third season when the club was a car crash. Carried a shambles of a team whilst nursing a chronic foot injury.
Best loose forward the club has ever had.

Are you a Rovers fan? Maybe one of those hysterics on social media Hudgell referred to.
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:01 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5855
Location: east east hull
easthull4 wrote:
He wasn’t unknown it was the fact that no one would entertain him in Australia he was bad news, Rovers gave him a chance and he had one good season he then messed Rovers about and left without even saying good bye.
Oh yes we want another one like him. No thanks

Did he shag your missus or something because I can't think why you'd describe his time with us like you did
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
