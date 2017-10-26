easthull4 wrote: He wasn’t unknown it was the fact that no one would entertain him in Australia he was bad news, Rovers gave him a chance and he had one good season he then messed Rovers about and left without even saying good bye.

Oh yes we want another one like him. No thanks

Rubbish if we got one good season out of somebody and they did not cost a arm and a leg take it and he did say good bye he spoke to me and my mates at the time and said he would love to come back but the club was skint