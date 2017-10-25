WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:30 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5849
Location: east east hull
DGM wrote:
The difference being that Hull & Cas both have decent players in their squads too.

With Cas I think they have a good coach who seems to get the best out of ok players they won the league by 10pts but as a Hull fan how many of those players would you have in your first 17
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:32 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9903
Location: Leicestershire.
DGM wrote:
The difference being that Hull & Cas both have decent players in their squads too.



A lot of the Cas squad weren't necessarily perceived as being all that good when they signed there though. It's about finding the best value in the market you can, and creating the best culture you can.

Hull's approach has been different, and impressively clear sighted: 'We can get fees for Westerman and Lineham, and bring in Sika Manu and Mahe Fonua, instead?!'
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
