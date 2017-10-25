DGM wrote: The difference being that Hull & Cas both have decent players in their squads too.

A lot of the Cas squad weren't necessarily perceived as being all that good when they signed there though. It's about finding the best value in the market you can, and creating the best culture you can.Hull's approach has been different, and impressively clear sighted: 'We can get fees for Westerman and Lineham, and bring in Sika Manu and Mahe Fonua, instead?!'