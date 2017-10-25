|
Solid squad signings to add depth and free up quota/non-fed spots.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:47 am
Last edited by billysbestmate
on Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:38 am, edited 1 time in total.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:11 am
Singed? not heard that one.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:14 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
The frenzy this has caused amongst Rovers fans on twitter is hilarious.
Just got to wait & evaluate recruitment as a whole. As others have said, signing these two jokers may free up cap / non-fed places for some big names.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:12 pm
DGM wrote:
The frenzy this has caused amongst Rovers fans on twitter is hilarious.
Just got to wait & evaluate recruitment as a whole. As others have said, signing these two jokers may free up cap / non-fed places for some big names.
My old media sources indicate that it is mostly misogyny, Russian bots, and orange autocrats on twitter these days. Provides a new home for the comments you used to get beneath HDM stories, I suppose.
I can't understand why anybody would be upset by this. Slightly disappointed, fair enough, but aggrieved - c'mon?
I mean, people will turn out in the pouring rain to celebrate a 50-0 defeat in our biggest game for a generation (and fair play to them), but sign Tommy Lee and others are distraught. People are funny.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:42 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
My old media sources indicate that it is mostly misogyny, Russian bots, and orange autocrats on twitter these days. Provides a new home for the comments you used to get beneath HDM stories, I suppose.
I can't understand why anybody would be upset by this. Slightly disappointed, fair enough, but aggrieved - c'mon?
I mean, people will turn out in the pouring rain to celebrate a 50-0 defeat in our biggest game for a generation (and fair play to them), but sign Tommy Lee and others are distraught. People are funny.
We at Hull Fc were the same when we signed Danny Washbrook.
Tommy Lee has been signed to do exactly what Washbrook added to Hull FC.
100% player.I dont think he will disappoint at HKR
Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:43 pm
bonaire wrote:
We at Hull Fc were the same when we signed Danny Washbrook.
Tommy Lee has been signed to do exactly what Washbrook added to Hull FC.
100% player.I dont think he will disappoint at HKR
That's exactly what I was thinking plus castleford have signed two players we didn't want I don't hear there fans moaning like some of ours are and there in a lot better position then we are
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:29 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
That's exactly what I was thinking plus castleford have signed two players we didn't want I don't hear there fans moaning like some of ours are and there in a lot better position then we are
What some fans need to do is get of twitter for a wile and get real the players we have just signed are going to be back ups when we went down it was because we did not have back up players when we got injures so we were in the s**t so this time it looks like that is what they are doing for gods sake wait till after the world cup if we have not got better players then moan
