Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:37 am
Solid squad signings to add depth and free up quota/non-fed spots.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:47 am
:ROCKS: To all those un believers when i put on here you had signed him , KNOCK ON TOMMY hehehehehehehe :LOL: :LOL: :LOL: :LOL:
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:11 am
billysbestmate wrote:
:ROCKS: To all those un believers when i put on here you had singed him , KNOCK ON TOMMY hehehehehehehe :LOL: :LOL: :LOL: :LOL:

Singed? not heard that one.
Barton Flyer wrote:texted my son to say light at the end of the tunnel, unfortunately it was a train coming! Re:- Rovers v Salford 29/03/09

HFC Boy wrote:Hull FC have not risen to the Challenge of Hull KR .

HFC Boy wrote:Hull FC have not risen to the Challenge of Hull KR .



Success consists of getting up just one more time than you've fallen down.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:14 am
The frenzy this has caused amongst Rovers fans on twitter is hilarious.

Just got to wait & evaluate recruitment as a whole. As others have said, signing these two jokers may free up cap / non-fed places for some big names.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:12 pm
DGM wrote:
The frenzy this has caused amongst Rovers fans on twitter is hilarious.

Just got to wait & evaluate recruitment as a whole. As others have said, signing these two jokers may free up cap / non-fed places for some big names.


My old media sources indicate that it is mostly misogyny, Russian bots, and orange autocrats on twitter these days. Provides a new home for the comments you used to get beneath HDM stories, I suppose.

I can't understand why anybody would be upset by this. Slightly disappointed, fair enough, but aggrieved - c'mon?

I mean, people will turn out in the pouring rain to celebrate a 50-0 defeat in our biggest game for a generation (and fair play to them), but sign Tommy Lee and others are distraught. People are funny.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:42 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
My old media sources indicate that it is mostly misogyny, Russian bots, and orange autocrats on twitter these days. Provides a new home for the comments you used to get beneath HDM stories, I suppose.

I can't understand why anybody would be upset by this. Slightly disappointed, fair enough, but aggrieved - c'mon?

I mean, people will turn out in the pouring rain to celebrate a 50-0 defeat in our biggest game for a generation (and fair play to them), but sign Tommy Lee and others are distraught. People are funny.


We at Hull Fc were the same when we signed Danny Washbrook.
Tommy Lee has been signed to do exactly what Washbrook added to Hull FC.
100% player.I dont think he will disappoint at HKR
