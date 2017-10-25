DGM wrote: The frenzy this has caused amongst Rovers fans on twitter is hilarious.



Just got to wait & evaluate recruitment as a whole. As others have said, signing these two jokers may free up cap / non-fed places for some big names.

My old media sources indicate that it is mostly misogyny, Russian bots, and orange autocrats on twitter these days. Provides a new home for the comments you used to get beneath HDM stories, I suppose.I can't understand why anybody would be upset by this. Slightly disappointed, fair enough, but aggrieved - c'mon?I mean, people will turn out in the pouring rain to celebrate a 50-0 defeat in our biggest game for a generation (and fair play to them), but sign Tommy Lee and others are distraught. People are funny.