WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.

Board index Super League Hull KR Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.

Post a reply
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:38 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 30
Can anyone else see Lee taking the LF role, pushing Kavanagh up to our property rotation?
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:43 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8501
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Redrobnorris wrote:
Feeling more confident of making the 8 now...

Points?
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:46 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8501
Location: 2017 City of Culture
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
Can anyone else see Lee taking the LF role, pushing Kavanagh up to our property rotation?

I’d be mortified if we even considered it. Kav should be a squad player at best in SL. Lee will be at another club this time next year.
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:51 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18222
Location: Back in Hull.
What an agent Tommy Lee must have, probably the same one as Richard Agar
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:10 pm
rover 2000 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 352
tommy lee has been brought in to free up a quota space and for cover, and walne replaces clark, Milton, we will add some quality , be patient and try not to take to much notice of the sharks fans..
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:15 pm
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 147
Plenty of negativity towards the signing of Tommy Lee but the signing of Walne adds depth and competition to the front row.

I'm a little concerned over the remark Hudge made (4-5 signings, in addition to Maguire) so that leaves either NONE or ONE more!
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:14 pm
His Bobness User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 977
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Paul_HKR wrote:
Plenty of negativity towards the signing of Tommy Lee but the signing of Walne adds depth and competition to the front row.

I'm a little concerned over the remark Hudge made (4-5 signings, in addition to Maguire) so that leaves either NONE or ONE more!


The signing of Walne adds a lightweight underperforming nobody who is simply not Super League quality.

Tommy Lee is a half decent player.

Looks like we're shopping in the bargain basement again.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:30 pm
Zook Ema's Hose Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 18, 2016 4:30 pm
Posts: 45
Paul_HKR wrote:
Plenty of negativity towards the signing of Tommy Lee but the signing of Walne adds depth and competition to the front row.

I'm a little concerned over the remark Hudge made (4-5 signings, in addition to Maguire) so that leaves either NONE or ONE more!

I very much doubt he includes Dagger. So by my reckoning that’s Walne and Lee with at least 2-3 earmarked at the World Cup. Seeing that we cruised the middle 8’s I’m happy with where we are. The less said about some “fans” replies to the club announcement on Social media the better. Lee Richardson correct in his verdict of them.
Re: Jordan Walne and Tommy Lee Confirmed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:31 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 960
His Bobness wrote:
The signing of Walne adds a lightweight underperforming nobody who is simply not Super League quality.

Tommy Lee is a half decent player.

Looks like we're shopping in the bargain basement again.



...or adding squad depth whilst, freeing quota places and leaving plenty of cap space.
I don't like Lee at all but..Lunt gets injured. Lawler is no hooker over the long term meaning Jubb carries that load in our return to Superleague. No chance.

I'm guessing but replacements for Clark and now Clay seem lined up from overseas. Lee and Walne add cheap cover to the squad depth.
My guess is Sheens will target games next season as he did this so will look to rotate a bit.
I'm hoping on another pivot and some big back rowers.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Google Adsense [Bot], Mild Rover, Nifty Bifty, Redrobnorris, rover 2000 and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,9431,14776,3164,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM