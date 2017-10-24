Paul_HKR wrote: Plenty of negativity towards the signing of Tommy Lee but the signing of Walne adds depth and competition to the front row.



I'm a little concerned over the remark Hudge made (4-5 signings, in addition to Maguire) so that leaves either NONE or ONE more!

I very much doubt he includes Dagger. So by my reckoning that’s Walne and Lee with at least 2-3 earmarked at the World Cup. Seeing that we cruised the middle 8’s I’m happy with where we are. The less said about some “fans” replies to the club announcement on Social media the better. Lee Richardson correct in his verdict of them.