His Bobness wrote:
The signing of Walne adds a lightweight underperforming nobody who is simply not Super League quality.
Tommy Lee is a half decent player.
Looks like we're shopping in the bargain basement again.
...or adding squad depth whilst, freeing quota places and leaving plenty of cap space.
I don't like Lee at all but..Lunt gets injured. Lawler is no hooker over the long term meaning Jubb carries that load in our return to Superleague. No chance.
I'm guessing but replacements for Clark and now Clay seem lined up from overseas. Lee and Walne add cheap cover to the squad depth.
My guess is Sheens will target games next season as he did this so will look to rotate a bit.
I'm hoping on another pivot and some big back rowers.
|