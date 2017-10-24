Paul_HKR wrote: Plenty of negativity towards the signing of Tommy Lee but the signing of Walne adds depth and competition to the front row.



I'm a little concerned over the remark Hudge made (4-5 signings, in addition to Maguire) so that leaves either NONE or ONE more!

The signing of Walne adds a lightweight underperforming nobody who is simply not Super League quality.Tommy Lee is a half decent player.Looks like we're shopping in the bargain basement again.