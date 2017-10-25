the flying biscuit wrote: Im a bit baffled as to why you Continue to bang on about the pack being the cause of everything bad about wire last year.



Yes the pack weren't fabulous our interchanges often performed well below expectations, but how that affects wingers being woeful in defence, centres being unable to do the basics like catch draw and pass, or our halfbacks being unable to create tries after three repeat sets on the opposition line..?



It was a general poor effort from all players and those players of limited ability were highlighted and for me Hughes was one of those. he's as ordinary as ordinary can be .....What's his particular skill

Currie has pace

Westwood has mongrel and desire for hard work

Westerman was a decent ball player

Julien had effort enthusiasm and an occasional big hit.



Jack Hughes just played every game (or it felt like it at least).....!!!!

He even played Centre. ..was very ordinary against lower league opposition and still got praised by the coach...



He should find himself on the edges of our team not a central figure.

Look I backed up what I said with a point...not banging on...!Theres is absolutely no doubt Hughes was rank on 2017...I mearly offer a reason or at least ambiguity to a finite underlined...."Hughes is rank"[that isn't quoting you, just concensus].I don't except your point that you make out and I'll defend mine.I'll recap...Hughes came here and was much better than Westerman to my surprise...his form was solid enough throughout 2016, we even made 2 finals and as lls, he was enjoying his time and even help persuade Crosby to leave the Pies....in 2017 we had the poorest pack some circumstance and much of it injury plus a lack of vision from TS to recruit.Imo...Hughes has suffered more and come in for more stick than anyone because he simply was ever present, he couldn't hide behind injury.TS had him constantly shifting positions and playing above his weight...this being the main reason we see error after error.Forwards make errors when they fatigue, Hughes has more reason to fatigue and error above any forward throughout 2017.It simply isn't fare to ignore everything about and around 2017 and label Hughes as anything less than what he was in 2016.You don't have to give the lads a break Biscuit, but it'll do your ticker a world of good if you did.Hughes will get 100% support from me as will Brown under Price...I still say Brown will be in the running for mos in 2018.I underlined everything the minute TS went public about him going.