WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Second Row Forwards

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Second Row Forwards

Post a reply
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:49 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8757
the flying biscuit wrote:
Im a bit baffled as to why you Continue to bang on about the pack being the cause of everything bad about wire last year.

Yes the pack weren't fabulous our interchanges often performed well below expectations, but how that affects wingers being woeful in defence, centres being unable to do the basics like catch draw and pass, or our halfbacks being unable to create tries after three repeat sets on the opposition line..?

It was a general poor effort from all players and those players of limited ability were highlighted and for me Hughes was one of those. he's as ordinary as ordinary can be .....What's his particular skill
Currie has pace
Westwood has mongrel and desire for hard work
Westerman was a decent ball player
Julien had effort enthusiasm and an occasional big hit.

Jack Hughes just played every game (or it felt like it at least).....!!!!
He even played Centre. ..was very ordinary against lower league opposition and still got praised by the coach...

He should find himself on the edges of our team not a central figure.

Look I backed up what I said with a point...not banging on...!

Theres is absolutely no doubt Hughes was rank on 2017...I mearly offer a reason or at least ambiguity to a finite underlined...."Hughes is rank"[that isn't quoting you, just concensus].
I don't except your point that you make out and I'll defend mine.
I'll recap...

Hughes came here and was much better than Westerman to my surprise...his form was solid enough throughout 2016, we even made 2 finals and as lls, he was enjoying his time and even help persuade Crosby to leave the Pies.
...in 2017 we had the poorest pack some circumstance and much of it injury plus a lack of vision from TS to recruit.
Imo...Hughes has suffered more and come in for more stick than anyone because he simply was ever present, he couldn't hide behind injury.
TS had him constantly shifting positions and playing above his weight...this being the main reason we see error after error.
Forwards make errors when they fatigue, Hughes has more reason to fatigue and error above any forward throughout 2017.
It simply isn't fare to ignore everything about and around 2017 and label Hughes as anything less than what he was in 2016.

You don't have to give the lads a break Biscuit, but it'll do your ticker a world of good if you did.

Hughes will get 100% support from me as will Brown under Price...
I still say Brown will be in the running for mos in 2018.
I underlined everything the minute TS went public about him going.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:13 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1371
Paul2812 wrote:
Ben Julienne has signed for Catalan.



http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... activated/

Do you get you intel from the same place as Rubber Duckie?
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:30 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5446
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
rubber duckie wrote:

You don't have to give the lads a break Biscuit, but it'll do your ticker a world of good if you did.



Engaging in a debate with you Is like playing chess with a pigeon. ....even when they lose they'll poop on the board and strut around like they've won. .... :FRUSRATED:

I'm hardly having having a pop at players left right and centre. ...

I don't think Hughes is good enough. It's a simple enough statement.

All last season while Sims was trying his hardest to drag people along to his standard of work ethic you still had the front to single him out nearly every week as being powder puff etc.. oh and cooper and Hill Atkins. ..was he one as well

Last season I stuck to pretty much one train of thought that was "Smith out" .....right from the start.. ( though I did occasionally jump on the matty Russell is hopeless train also).

Meanwhile you thought we'd win a treble and sign all sorts of mind blowing players.

I do like the fact you blindly stick to your incorrect statements. No doubt Kevin brown will win a mom against widnes next year but he was an emergency stop gap Signing by the worst recruiter this club has had. He is not man of steel material and if he gets near it what a sorry state the league will be in.

I hope Patton gets the nod over him

If that's me not giving players a break then you are too precious for words. ...

Ive bought a season ticket. ...early bird and all that. I'm giving them money as well as a break. ...
Last edited by the flying biscuit on Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:32 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:32 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8757
moving on... wrote:
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/sport/wolves/15620922.Wolves_quintet_staying_put_after_contract_options_are_activated/

Do you get you intel from the same place as Rubber Duckie?

Rubber Duckie....didn't give that info... so I'll make it simple so you can take it in...No.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: amtgigs, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, eddieH, Fourpointtry, Fuzzy-Duck, Google [Bot], Greavsie, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, marshman777, MelbourneWarrior, moving on..., Paul2812, rchick, rubber duckie, runningman29, Steve51, the flying biscuit, Wire in Ashton and 306 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,7102,05976,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM