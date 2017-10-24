|
My big concern with our pack over recent years has not just been in the go forward but even more in defence. I know the shoulder charge has gone but in its pomp the pack we had 6 years ago had less regard for self preservation when defending. Some games we would knock the ball out in contact sometimes 3 or 4 times a game just through hitting hard but fair. Harrison, Grix, Monaghan and a lot of others probably spent a lot of tine on the treatment table with shoulder injuries because of it. It usually happened early in the tackle count as the opposition were trying to get out of their own 20. Maybe a bit harsh but recently that has turned into leaving the hands in the tackle or a little nudge to try and get the opposition to spill the ball.
The relationship between forwards and halfbacks is a 2 way thing. It is difficult to play behind a beaten pack but the pack also needs direction.
A good halfback or hooker should be able to direct the intensity of both attack and defence, know when to crank things up a notch or know when to slow things down. Sometimes it looks like the dummy half has looked up and whoever is prepared for another carry gets the ball rather than the halves and hooker directing the big men.
Melbourne dont have the best pack in the NRL (i know Bromwich is regarded as the best prop) but bellamy makes sure they have only a few simple instructions all the other direction comes from Smith, Cronk and Slater but as long as the forwards remember their simple instructions then they have done their job.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:45 pm
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:53 pm
I asked julien after the last game if he was coming back, he said he didn't have a contract for this year.
In terms of value for money this season, he's been pretty hood, for someone playing full time professional sport whilst living on a student campus away from his native land.
Baring in mind other contract/release decisions made in between coaches, I wonder if Benjamin wanted more dosh than kf wanted to give, or he thought he was valued at.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:31 pm
Well in my opinion ...I doubt he would put pressure on the starting 17 with a squad looking more than half full of full internationals, and some of the best players in the world.... something has to give!
Nice lad and with scope for some promise, but it'll be like Coops a few years ago, he wasnt missed.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:33 pm
I would like him to stay,he was way better than Hughes last season.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:57 am
I think Ben J is exactly the sort of player we should keep on and develop. He may (or may not) develop into a world beater, but in a salary capped sport you need players who put a shift in and don't break the bank. Purely in terms of enthusiasm he showed up more senior players last year.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:25 am
Captain Hook wrote:
I think Ben J is exactly the sort of player we should keep on and develop. He may (or may not) develop into a world beater, but in a salary capped sport you need players who put a shift in and don't break the bank. Purely in terms of enthusiasm he showed up more senior players last year.
+1 for me here. We perhaps need to create a new starting 13 almost, but with the number of players leaving, we need good squad players. That said, if he has the chance for regular game time in home country, can't blame him.
Would hope he may return.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:48 am
rubber duckie wrote:
He did...so did the pack around him, don't you agree?
Im a bit baffled as to why you Continue to bang on about the pack being the cause of everything bad about wire last year.
Yes the pack weren't fabulous our interchanges often performed well below expectations, but how that affects wingers being woeful in defence, centres being unable to do the basics like catch draw and pass, or our halfbacks being unable to create tries after three repeat sets on the opposition line..?
It was a general poor effort from all players and those players of limited ability were highlighted and for me Hughes was one of those. he's as ordinary as ordinary can be .....What's his particular skill
Currie has pace
Westwood has mongrel and desire for hard work
Westerman was a decent ball player
Julien had effort enthusiasm and an occasional big hit.
Jack Hughes just played every game (or it felt like it at least).....!!!!
He even played Centre. ..was very ordinary against lower league opposition and still got praised by the coach...
He should find himself on the edges of our team not a central figure.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:37 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
Im a bit baffled as to why you Continue to bang on about the pack being the cause of everything bad about wire last year.
Yes the pack weren't fabulous our interchanges often performed well below expectations, but how that affects wingers being woeful in defence, centres being unable to do the basics like catch draw and pass, or our halfbacks being unable to create tries after three repeat sets on the opposition line..?
It was a general poor effort from all players and those players of limited ability were highlighted and for me Hughes was one of those. he's as ordinary as ordinary can be .....What's his particular skill
Currie has pace
Westwood has mongrel and desire for hard work
Westerman was a decent ball player
Julien had effort enthusiasm and an occasional big hit.
Jack Hughes just played every game (or it felt like it at least).....!!!!
He even played Centre. ..was very ordinary against lower league opposition and still got praised by the coach...
He should find himself on the edges of our team not a central figure.
I have to agree TFB Hughes looked solid/dependable when he first arrived and his form, maybe a confidence thing, declined to the point last year where he should have been unplayable and not in a good way. I don't think he was outstanding in defence and he ran some awful lines in attack predictable stuttering the cut inside and for me was part of Brown's problem, more cause than effect.
A clean slate for all next year, but, out of the two if one has to go then I'd have kept Jullien he has potential and I think that Hughes' first season was as good as it gets.
|