My big concern with our pack over recent years has not just been in the go forward but even more in defence. I know the shoulder charge has gone but in its pomp the pack we had 6 years ago had less regard for self preservation when defending. Some games we would knock the ball out in contact sometimes 3 or 4 times a game just through hitting hard but fair. Harrison, Grix, Monaghan and a lot of others probably spent a lot of tine on the treatment table with shoulder injuries because of it. It usually happened early in the tackle count as the opposition were trying to get out of their own 20. Maybe a bit harsh but recently that has turned into leaving the hands in the tackle or a little nudge to try and get the opposition to spill the ball.

The relationship between forwards and halfbacks is a 2 way thing. It is difficult to play behind a beaten pack but the pack also needs direction.

A good halfback or hooker should be able to direct the intensity of both attack and defence, know when to crank things up a notch or know when to slow things down. Sometimes it looks like the dummy half has looked up and whoever is prepared for another carry gets the ball rather than the halves and hooker directing the big men.

Melbourne dont have the best pack in the NRL (i know Bromwich is regarded as the best prop) but bellamy makes sure they have only a few simple instructions all the other direction comes from Smith, Cronk and Slater but as long as the forwards remember their simple instructions then they have done their job.