Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:18 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum
My big concern with our pack over recent years has not just been in the go forward but even more in defence. I know the shoulder charge has gone but in its pomp the pack we had 6 years ago had less regard for self preservation when defending. Some games we would knock the ball out in contact sometimes 3 or 4 times a game just through hitting hard but fair. Harrison, Grix, Monaghan and a lot of others probably spent a lot of tine on the treatment table with shoulder injuries because of it. It usually happened early in the tackle count as the opposition were trying to get out of their own 20. Maybe a bit harsh but recently that has turned into leaving the hands in the tackle or a little nudge to try and get the opposition to spill the ball.
The relationship between forwards and halfbacks is a 2 way thing. It is difficult to play behind a beaten pack but the pack also needs direction.
A good halfback or hooker should be able to direct the intensity of both attack and defence, know when to crank things up a notch or know when to slow things down. Sometimes it looks like the dummy half has looked up and whoever is prepared for another carry gets the ball rather than the halves and hooker directing the big men.
Melbourne dont have the best pack in the NRL (i know Bromwich is regarded as the best prop) but bellamy makes sure they have only a few simple instructions all the other direction comes from Smith, Cronk and Slater but as long as the forwards remember their simple instructions then they have done their job.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:45 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Paul2812 wrote:
Ben Julienne has signed for Catalan.

Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:53 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
I asked julien after the last game if he was coming back, he said he didn't have a contract for this year.

In terms of value for money this season, he's been pretty hood, for someone playing full time professional sport whilst living on a student campus away from his native land.

Baring in mind other contract/release decisions made in between coaches, I wonder if Benjamin wanted more dosh than kf wanted to give, or he thought he was valued at.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:31 pm
rubber duckie
Well in my opinion ...I doubt he would put pressure on the starting 17 with a squad looking more than half full of full internationals, and some of the best players in the world.... something has to give!

Nice lad and with scope for some promise, but it'll be like Coops a few years ago, he wasnt missed.
once a wire always a wire
