Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:48 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
Only at the end!

Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:50 pm
Wires71 User avatar
moving on... wrote:
Personally I like him. But it looks like Price wants a heavy, ruthless, mobile set of forwards.

Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Murdoch-Mesila

<Interchange Hooker> Smith?
Akualoa
Crosby
Philbin
Westwood

That's a very big pack and a pretty sizeable bench. I suspect Price will want to have his forward running through brick walls & BMM will certainly show them how to run with aggression.


Will Akualoa play forward? I'd like us not to have to be reliant on Crosby. I saw nothing spectacular in him before the issues in he private life. Maybe room for a forward from the championship perhaps. I also hope Hughes is backup and not first choice 17.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:56 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
I think Hughes will be okay with big men around him.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:08 pm
moving on... User avatar
Wires71 wrote:
Will Akualoa play forward? I'd like us not to have to be reliant on Crosby. I saw nothing spectacular in him before the issues in he private life. Maybe room for a forward from the championship perhaps. I also hope Hughes is backup and not first choice 17.


Well seeing as he's a prop I'd hope so.

Crosby didn't put a foot wrong in the couple of games he managed to play.

Hughes will have been affected by Crosby's tough time for sure. He's solid in defence and does the 1% things in games that go a long way. Unfortunately he goes under the radar a lot but the bad thing about him this season is that he was that bad he actually stood out. Rather than him usually playing well and blending in.

I wouldn't be too quick to lay too much blame solely at his feet though (as bad as he may have been). Warrington's 1 tactic of the backs making 3 scoots, to a forward taking a ball in on his own for the half backs to kick to a corner will hardly do anything for his game.

As Duckie said (I'm shocked I'm agreeing with him) with some big stable bodies around him I think he'll go back to the form he had in 2016. Hopefully we will see the end of the back taking balls in and getting smashed and instead we can go back to how we played in 2011 with 3 massive drives from the forwards, a switch play to the other side, and finish off with either an attacking shape or a kick to the winger.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:48 pm
I'd have Hill and Crosby as my 8 and 10 next year, Crosby is a quality forward and i hope he has the starting Shirt ahead of Cooper.
Has BMM played much loose forward before or primarily at second row? Either way i'm happy as pie with the forward pack next year, maybe another prop to compliment.
But we are looking good for next year and i'm very excited :-)
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:58 pm
Wires71 User avatar
moving on... wrote:

Hughes will have been affected by Crosby's tough time for sure. He's solid in defence and does the 1% things in games that go a long way. Unfortunately he goes under the radar a lot but the bad thing about him this season is that he was that bad he actually stood out. Rather than him usually playing well and blending in.

I wouldn't be too quick to lay too much blame solely at his feet though (as bad as he may have been). Warrington's 1 tactic of the backs making 3 scoots, to a forward taking a ball in on his own for the half backs to kick to a corner will hardly do anything for his game.

As Duckie said (I'm shocked I'm agreeing with him) with some big stable bodies around him I think he'll go back to the form he had in 2016. Hopefully we will see the end of the back taking balls in and getting smashed and instead we can go back to how we played in 2011 with 3 massive drives from the forwards, a switch play to the other side, and finish off with either an attacking shape or a kick to the winger.


Not sure that can excuse the fact he could not play the ball correctly, knocked on frequently, never made an opportunity for his centre and conceded a high number of daft penalties.

But as you say, 2018 is a new start.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:32 pm
karetaker User avatar
Pretty sure we are more than done with forwards now,apart from hooker unless said rumour of Baptiste is true.
Winger for me then we should be good for next season.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:41 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Wires71 wrote:
Not sure that can excuse the fact he could not play the ball correctly, knocked on frequently, never made an opportunity for his centre and conceded a high number of daft penalties.

But as you say, 2018 is a new start.

On the contrary...if Hughes has a poor pack around him and the pack interchange are just as week...Hughes being a second row doesn't get the luxury of a rest and constantly punching above his weight...he will fatigue quickly and make the daftest errors.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:16 pm
Wires71 User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
On the contrary...if Hughes has a poor pack around him and the pack interchange are just as week...Hughes being a second row doesn't get the luxury of a rest and constantly punching above his weight...he will fatigue quickly and make the daftest errors.


He stank this year, from the first minutes. But as I said, 2018 is a new start. I can see why Wigan didn't retain him.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:17 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Wires71 wrote:
He stank this year, from the first minutes. But as I said, 2018 is a new start. I can see why Wigan didn't retain him.

He did...so did the pack around him, don't you agree?
