Wires71 wrote: Will Akualoa play forward? I'd like us not to have to be reliant on Crosby. I saw nothing spectacular in him before the issues in he private life. Maybe room for a forward from the championship perhaps. I also hope Hughes is backup and not first choice 17.

Well seeing as he's a prop I'd hope so.Crosby didn't put a foot wrong in the couple of games he managed to play.Hughes will have been affected by Crosby's tough time for sure. He's solid in defence and does the 1% things in games that go a long way. Unfortunately he goes under the radar a lot but the bad thing about him this season is that he was that bad he actually stood out. Rather than him usually playing well and blending in.I wouldn't be too quick to lay too much blame solely at his feet though (as bad as he may have been). Warrington's 1 tactic of the backs making 3 scoots, to a forward taking a ball in on his own for the half backs to kick to a corner will hardly do anything for his game.As Duckie said (I'm shocked I'm agreeing with him) with some big stable bodies around him I think he'll go back to the form he had in 2016. Hopefully we will see the end of the back taking balls in and getting smashed and instead we can go back to how we played in 2011 with 3 massive drives from the forwards, a switch play to the other side, and finish off with either an attacking shape or a kick to the winger.