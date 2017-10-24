|
Not one to Be picky but how many do we need ?
*Ben Westwood
*Ben Masilla
*Ben Currie
*Ben Julien
*Jack Hughes
*Sitaleki Akauola
(rumours of Gareth Hock)
Shame we don't have 6 Props Fighting for a starting Jersey
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:07 pm
|
Ben Julienne has signed for Catalan.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:22 pm
|
Julien gone, Westwood will be used sparingly due to his age, BMM will play 13 I think, Hughes not good enough.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:24 pm
|
Paul2812 wrote:
Ben Julienne has signed for Catalan.
Sorry ive been away for a couple of Weeks , Has this been announced ?
I was pretty sure he only signed a 3 year deal last year ?
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:30 pm
|
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN wrote:
Sorry ive been away for a couple of Weeks , Has this been announced ?
I was pretty sure he only signed a 3 year deal last year ?
Signing a contract means nothing. Just means he has a price tag.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:32 pm
|
moving on... wrote:
Signing a contract means nothing. Just means he has a price tag.
You would want at least 100k for a Signing Like Ben jullienne I should imagine , Just funny we haven't heard anything official . Cant see many people being besides themselves but seemed a promising youngster .
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:33 pm
|
moving on... wrote:
Signing a contract means nothing. Just means he has a price tag.
Correct.
They are more likely to be sold under contract these days.
Only in Aus does it still seem that players will runout or fix a release without transfer.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:38 pm
|
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN wrote:
You would want at least 100k for a Signing Like Ben jullienne I should imagine , Just funny we haven't heard anything official . Cant see many people being besides themselves but seemed a promising youngster .
Personally I like him. But it looks like Price wants a heavy, ruthless, mobile set of forwards.
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Murdoch-Mesila
<Interchange Hooker> Smith?
Akualoa
Crosby
Philbin
Westwood
That's a very big pack and a pretty sizeable bench. I suspect Price will want to have his forward running through brick walls & BMM will certainly show them how to run with aggression.
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:39 pm
|
Always had a soft spot for BJ...
|