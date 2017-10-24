WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Second Row Forwards

Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:01 pm
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun May 04, 2003 9:27 am
Posts: 1462
Not one to Be picky but how many do we need ?
*Ben Westwood
*Ben Masilla
*Ben Currie
*Ben Julien
*Jack Hughes
*Sitaleki Akauola
(rumours of Gareth Hock)

Shame we don't have 6 Props Fighting for a starting Jersey
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:07 pm
Paul2812
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2207
Location: Gee Cross
Ben Julienne has signed for Catalan.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:22 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7977
Location: Warrington
Julien gone, Westwood will be used sparingly due to his age, BMM will play 13 I think, Hughes not good enough.
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:24 pm
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun May 04, 2003 9:27 am
Posts: 1462
Paul2812 wrote:
Ben Julienne has signed for Catalan.


Sorry ive been away for a couple of Weeks , Has this been announced ?

I was pretty sure he only signed a 3 year deal last year ?
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:30 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1362
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN wrote:
Sorry ive been away for a couple of Weeks , Has this been announced ?

I was pretty sure he only signed a 3 year deal last year ?


Signing a contract means nothing. Just means he has a price tag.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:32 pm
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun May 04, 2003 9:27 am
Posts: 1462
moving on... wrote:
Signing a contract means nothing. Just means he has a price tag.


You would want at least 100k for a Signing Like Ben jullienne I should imagine , Just funny we haven't heard anything official . Cant see many people being besides themselves but seemed a promising youngster .
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:33 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8712
moving on... wrote:
Signing a contract means nothing. Just means he has a price tag.

Correct.
They are more likely to be sold under contract these days.
Only in Aus does it still seem that players will runout or fix a release without transfer.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:38 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1362
BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN wrote:
You would want at least 100k for a Signing Like Ben jullienne I should imagine , Just funny we haven't heard anything official . Cant see many people being besides themselves but seemed a promising youngster .



Personally I like him. But it looks like Price wants a heavy, ruthless, mobile set of forwards.

Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Murdoch-Mesila

<Interchange Hooker> Smith?
Akualoa
Crosby
Philbin
Westwood

That's a very big pack and a pretty sizeable bench. I suspect Price will want to have his forward running through brick walls & BMM will certainly show them how to run with aggression.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Second Row Forwards
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:39 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 836
Location: Sunny Southport
Always had a soft spot for BJ...
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

