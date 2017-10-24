BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN wrote: You would want at least 100k for a Signing Like Ben jullienne I should imagine , Just funny we haven't heard anything official . Cant see many people being besides themselves but seemed a promising youngster .

Personally I like him. But it looks like Price wants a heavy, ruthless, mobile set of forwards.HillClarkCooperCurrieHughesMurdoch-Mesila Smith?AkualoaCrosbyPhilbinWestwoodThat's a very big pack and a pretty sizeable bench. I suspect Price will want to have his forward running through brick walls & BMM will certainly show them how to run with aggression.