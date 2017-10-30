WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bateman interview

Mon Oct 30, 2017 11:56 am
Aboveusonlypie
The_Enforcer wrote:
McGillveray always plays really well for England but looks just ok for Huddersfield when ive seen him

You possibly haven't been paying attention then. McGillvary always plays well against us. But the fact is he doesn't play for a particularly good team, so consequently his chances of catching the eye are limited.

But fair play to him, he has stuck with the Giants and if it is true that he is putting his own son's career ahead of his own then fair play to him on that too. I think he might live to regret that though. The chances of a youngster making it in football from City's system are remote whereas he would probably be a success in the NRL.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:39 pm
Grimmy
Phuzzy wrote:
Is this a serious answer? So if YOU defined World class as only the best player who ever played the game then the rest of us would just have to accept it? You've put on a public forum your definition of world class as if it's some sort if definitive definition and your reply when it's challenged is 'I didn't ask you to agree'? Too right I didn't agree because it's total nonsense!
Answer me the question I posed: Were Brett Kenny and Wally Lewis both world class in your opinion and, if not, which one wasn't?

He's not wrong, people just throw the term 'World Class' around when what they mean is 'Very good player', it becomes meaningless. I'd say maybe the top 3 in the world in a position. Your definition is far too broad. Rhys Evans is competing at the highest level, world class he is not.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
