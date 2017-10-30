The_Enforcer wrote: McGillveray always plays really well for England but looks just ok for Huddersfield when ive seen him

You possibly haven't been paying attention then. McGillvary always plays well against us. But the fact is he doesn't play for a particularly good team, so consequently his chances of catching the eye are limited.But fair play to him, he has stuck with the Giants and if it is true that he is putting his own son's career ahead of his own then fair play to him on that too. I think he might live to regret that though. The chances of a youngster making it in football from City's system are remote whereas he would probably be a success in the NRL.