Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:35 am
Posted by Phuzzy on Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:35 am
Phuzzy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2944
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Bigredwarrior wrote:
McGulvary was a deserved MoM yesterday but to say he's world class after 1 good performances is what's laughable mate. As I said, it depends on your definition of world class and mine is as follows. If I choose a worlds best 13 then they're what I'd call world class. McGilveray is a good player but would get near my worlds best 13.

Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:34 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:34 pm
Bigredwarrior
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1186
Phuzzy wrote:
Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple.


I didn't ask you to agree with me did I? If you were to pick a world 13 then yes, there would only be 2 props, 1 scrum half etc. The ones chosen would be world class in the choosers opinion. The others would not be in the world 13 because others are better than them, again in the chooser's opinion. I define world class as the best in the world in their position. How you choose to define it is up to you!
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:42 pm
Posted by jonh on Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:42 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16590
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
McGillvray’s stats from Friday included over 200m gained from 21 carries, 5 clean breaks, 2 attacking kicks an a try.

This is against the best team in the World.

Those are ridiculously good numbers, dare I say it. World class?
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:18 pm
Posted by moto748 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:18 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2586
Salty wrote:
I think England are looking better because a number of our players are playing in the NRL.
I wish we had another dozen players of international class playing over there. I would gladly Wigan not win any trophies next year if England could win the World Cup. I suppose that’s an easy offer to make as I don’t think we will win anything ( still buying my season ticket and cheering them on.
Just wondering which players would make it big over there.
Obviously Roby but he’s too old to go now. Ward from Leeds? Williams? Percival and Bateman( both would need to bulk up)? McMeeken?



Yeah, let's just destroy SL altogether just so England can be a bit more competitive in a couple of matches per season...

We are leaking too many players as it is.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:38 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:38 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21309
Location: WIGAN
jonh wrote:
McGillvray’s stats from Friday included over 200m gained from 21 carries, 5 clean breaks, 2 attacking kicks an a try.

This is against the best team in the World.

Those are ridiculously good numbers, dare I say it. World class?


You'd have to think the worlds biggest clubs will be looking at him after Friday. He is one of those lads who plays better the bigger the game is and he'd go really well in the NRL.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:59 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:59 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5769
jonh wrote:
McGillvray’s stats from Friday included over 200m gained from 21 carries, 5 clean breaks, 2 attacking kicks an a try.

This is against the best team in the World.

Those are ridiculously good numbers, dare I say it. World class?


He’s probably world class but you said him and Hall are “comfortably” the 2 best wingers in the World which is clearly not the case and there’s a clear distinction between the two criteria.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:10 pm
Posted by jonh on Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:10 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16590
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Wigg'n wrote:
He’s probably world class but you said him and Hall are “comfortably” the 2 best wingers in the World which is clearly not the case and there’s a clear distinction between the two criteria.



I think Hall has again shown every time he has played at th top level of international rugby he has been one of the best performers on the field usually in a comfortably beaten team.

Would love to know his try scoring ratio at internatin level against the Kiwis and Aussies.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:53 pm
Posted by Phuzzy on Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:53 pm
Phuzzy
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2944
Location: Just about to go do some work!
[quote="Bigredwarrior"]I didn't ask you to agree with me did I? If you were to pick a world 13 then yes, there would only be 2 props, 1 scrum half etc. The ones chosen would be world class in the choosers opinion. The others would not be in the world 13 because others are better than them, again in the chooser's opinion. I define world class as the best in the world in their position. How you choose to define it is up to you![/quote
Is this a serious answer? So if YOU defined World class as only the best player who ever played the game then the rest of us would just have to accept it? You've put on a public forum your definition of world class as if it's some sort if definitive definition and your reply when it's challenged is 'I didn't ask you to agree'? Too right I didn't agree because it's total nonsense!
Answer me the question I posed: Were Brett Kenny and Wally Lewis both world class in your opinion and, if not, which one wasn't?
Re: Bateman interview
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:48 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:48 pm
The_Enforcer
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 197
McGillveray always plays really well for England but looks just ok for Huddersfield when ive seen him
Re: Bateman interview
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 6:21 am
Posted by Cherry_Warrior on Mon Oct 30, 2017 6:21 am
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 685
The_Enforcer wrote:
McGillveray always plays really well for England but looks just ok for Huddersfield when ive seen him


In a nutshell.

I agree. Good player yes, Uses his size very well from short distances. Not a patch on at least 10 i could name though. A fully fit Manfredi is also better imo.

In my opinion of course. And to the poster who suggested that i think Addo-Carr is good because of a highlights video. Not so. I have seen him play the full 80 many times, I just posted that link up to show the ones who may not have seen him. He plays like that every game. He will end up one of the greatest wingers of all time, mark my words.
