Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:35 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
McGulvary was a deserved MoM yesterday but to say he's world class after 1 good performances is what's laughable mate. As I said, it depends on your definition of world class and mine is as follows. If I choose a worlds best 13 then they're what I'd call world class. McGilveray is a good player but would get near my worlds best 13.

Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:34 pm
Phuzzy wrote:
Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple.


I didn't ask you to agree with me did I? If you were to pick a world 13 then yes, there would only be 2 props, 1 scrum half etc. The ones chosen would be world class in the choosers opinion. The others would not be in the world 13 because others are better than them, again in the chooser's opinion. I define world class as the best in the world in their position. How you choose to define it is up to you!
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:42 pm
McGillvray’s stats from Friday included over 200m gained from 21 carries, 5 clean breaks, 2 attacking kicks an a try.

This is against the best team in the World.

Those are ridiculously good numbers, dare I say it. World class?
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:18 pm
Salty wrote:
I think England are looking better because a number of our players are playing in the NRL.
I wish we had another dozen players of international class playing over there. I would gladly Wigan not win any trophies next year if England could win the World Cup. I suppose that’s an easy offer to make as I don’t think we will win anything ( still buying my season ticket and cheering them on.
Just wondering which players would make it big over there.
Obviously Roby but he’s too old to go now. Ward from Leeds? Williams? Percival and Bateman( both would need to bulk up)? McMeeken?



Yeah, let's just destroy SL altogether just so England can be a bit more competitive in a couple of matches per season...

We are leaking too many players as it is.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:38 pm
jonh wrote:
McGillvray’s stats from Friday included over 200m gained from 21 carries, 5 clean breaks, 2 attacking kicks an a try.

This is against the best team in the World.

Those are ridiculously good numbers, dare I say it. World class?


You'd have to think the worlds biggest clubs will be looking at him after Friday. He is one of those lads who plays better the bigger the game is and he'd go really well in the NRL.
