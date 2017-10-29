Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am

Posts: 2941

Location: Just about to go do some work!



Bigredwarrior wrote: McGulvary was a deserved MoM yesterday but to say he's world class after 1 good performances is what's laughable mate. As I said, it depends on your definition of world class and mine is as follows. If I choose a worlds best 13 then they're what I'd call world class. McGilveray is a good player but would get near my worlds best 13.

Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple. Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1186

Phuzzy wrote: Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple.



I didn't ask you to agree with me did I? If you were to pick a world 13 then yes, there would only be 2 props, 1 scrum half etc. The ones chosen would be world class in the choosers opinion. The others would not be in the world 13 because others are better than them, again in the chooser's opinion. I define world class as the best in the world in their position. How you choose to define it is up to you! I didn't ask you to agree with me did I? If you were to pick a world 13 then yes, there would only be 2 props, 1 scrum half etc. The ones chosen would be world class in the choosers opinion. The others would not be in the world 13 because others are better than them, again in the chooser's opinion. I define world class as the best in the world in their position. How you choose to define it is up to you! jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16588

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

McGillvray’s stats from Friday included over 200m gained from 21 carries, 5 clean breaks, 2 attacking kicks an a try.



This is against the best team in the World.



Those are ridiculously good numbers, dare I say it. World class? Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2586

Salty wrote: I think England are looking better because a number of our players are playing in the NRL.

I wish we had another dozen players of international class playing over there. I would gladly Wigan not win any trophies next year if England could win the World Cup. I suppose that’s an easy offer to make as I don’t think we will win anything ( still buying my season ticket and cheering them on.

Just wondering which players would make it big over there.

Obviously Roby but he’s too old to go now. Ward from Leeds? Williams? Percival and Bateman( both would need to bulk up)? McMeeken?





Yeah, let's just destroy SL altogether just so England can be a bit more competitive in a couple of matches per season...



We are leaking too many players as it is. Yeah, let's just destroy SL altogether just so England can be a bit more competitive in a couple of matches per season...We are leaking too many players as it is. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21308

Location: WIGAN

jonh wrote: McGillvray’s stats from Friday included over 200m gained from 21 carries, 5 clean breaks, 2 attacking kicks an a try.



This is against the best team in the World.



Those are ridiculously good numbers, dare I say it. World class?



You'd have to think the worlds biggest clubs will be looking at him after Friday. He is one of those lads who plays better the bigger the game is and he'd go really well in the NRL. You'd have to think the worlds biggest clubs will be looking at him after Friday. He is one of those lads who plays better the bigger the game is and he'd go really well in the NRL. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: exiled Warrior, jonh, Levrier, Mardylad, moto748, NickyKiss, Salty, sergeant pepper, ShortArse, tank123 and 108 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 45 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Catalans Tours Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,656,122 1,561 76,324 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Full Time World Cup: Group B TV IRELAND 36-12 ITALY Full Time World Cup: Group A TV FRANCE 18-29 LEBANON Full Time World Cup: Group C/D TV SCOTLAND 4-50 TONGA ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























