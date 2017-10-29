WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bateman interview

Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:35 am
Phuzzy
Bigredwarrior wrote:
McGulvary was a deserved MoM yesterday but to say he's world class after 1 good performances is what's laughable mate. As I said, it depends on your definition of world class and mine is as follows. If I choose a worlds best 13 then they're what I'd call world class. McGilveray is a good player but would get near my worlds best 13.

Can I just say that's a ludicrous way to decide what constitutes 'World Class'. Are you saying there can be only 2 world class props or 1 world class stand off? That's ridiculous! Wally Lewis and Brett Kenny both played 6 in the same era. Are you seriously suggesting only 1 of those was world class? Ditto Peter Sterling and Alfie Langer. History is littered with multiple world class players competing for the same jumper...and that's before we get to the world class players from other teams. World Class is ANY player who competes at the highest level on the world stage. Simple.
