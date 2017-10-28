WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bateman interview

Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:40 am
jonh
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16584
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Wingers need to do more than just finish in the modern game. Hall and McGillvray make massive yards, and string under the high balls can tackle and finish.

People need to stop judging players off a highlights film and look at the bigger picture.

It is great seeing a winger put into space and given a run to the line, happens less and less often the higher up the standards you go.

I apologise for being overzealous last night with my remarks however i am sick to death of British fans talking down the sport our team yesterday who in the second half were superb and our players.

Hall and McGillvray are world class wingers, they have proven it at the top level consistently now for a number of years.

Between the laughable administration and the “supporters” of our code constantly talking our athletes down it is no wonder the game is struggling along.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:33 am
Bigredwarrior
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1183
I watched the game yesterday and the performance of McGilveray was solid at best. He cleared the ball dead a few times and took a few drives. I didn't see anything world class at all. In fact the drives by Holmes were far stronger than either McGilveray or Hall.
To describe them as world class wingers is miles off for me. If you pick your worlds best 13 (that's how I'd describe world class) , neither would be even considered.
We never looked like winning and after the first try, we never looked like scoring. It's a good job the aussies were off their game or we'd have been hammered again. Good goal line defence from our lads was the only real positive.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:34 am
jinkin jimmy
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3492
jonh wrote:
Wingers need to do more than just finish in the modern game. Hall and McGillvray make massive yards, and string under the high balls can tackle and finish.

People need to stop judging players off a highlights film and look at the bigger picture.

It is great seeing a winger put into space and given a run to the line, happens less and less often the higher up the standards you go.

I apologise for being overzealous last night with my remarks however i am sick to death of British fans talking down the sport our team yesterday who in the second half were superb and our players.

Hall and McGillvray are world class wingers, they have proven it at the top level consistently now for a number of years.

Between the laughable administration and the “supporters” of our code constantly talking our athletes down it is no wonder the game is struggling along.

Interesting comments given how loudly and frequently you talk down your own club.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:14 am
jonh
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16584
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I’m highlighting the glaring issues with the club, not talking down top class players or undermining the sport because I don’t understand the sport or the fact one of the players does t play for my club.

I also don’t skate the players. I think we have a more than capable squad to compete and lift trophies, I have been highlighting the style of play and mentality of the coaching staff for a couple of years now like others and increasingly supporters and the club seem to acknowledge that.

I am 100% an internationalist to see a competitive England side is far more important to me than seeing a successful Wigan.

Claiming Jerry Mc’s yesterday as some have wasn’t world class is laughable. He was voted players and coaches man of the match.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:39 am
Bigredwarrior
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1183
jonh wrote:
I’m highlighting the glaring issues with the club, not talking down top class players or undermining the sport because I don’t understand the sport or the fact one of the players does t play for my club.

I also don’t skate the players. I think we have a more than capable squad to compete and lift trophies, I have been highlighting the style of play and mentality of the coaching staff for a couple of years now like others and increasingly supporters and the club seem to acknowledge that.

I am 100% an internationalist to see a competitive England side is far more important to me than seeing a successful Wigan.

Claiming Jerry Mc’s yesterday as some have wasn’t world class is laughable. He was voted players and coaches man of the match.


McGulvary was a deserved MoM yesterday but to say he's world class after 1 good performances is what's laughable mate. As I said, it depends on your definition of world class and mine is as follows. If I choose a worlds best 13 then they're what I'd call world class. McGilveray is a good player but would get near my worlds best 13.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:51 am
jonh
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16584
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Named Worlds best winger last year and has been a stand out player for England every time he has played. Hardly judging him off the back of “one good game”.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:12 pm
moto748
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2579
I remember saying a while back that Ryan Hall, the WBW (!) is more like Josh Mansour. And I wasn't being facetious. Mansour, like Hall, is a big strong lad who carries the ball out of defence well and is a good finisher. But he's nowhere near being considered the best winger in the world. Same with Hall.

McGillvary certainly looked very good for England yesterday. I hope his good form continues. If it does, the NRL will surely come knocking. And that will be another of our best players lost from SL.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:20 pm
jonh
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16584
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
moto748 wrote:
I remember saying a while back that Ryan Hall, the WBW (!) is more like Josh Mansour. And I wasn't being facetious. Mansour, like Hall, is a big strong lad who carries the ball out of defence well and is a good finisher. But he's nowhere near being considered the best winger in the world. Same with Hall.

McGillvary certainly looked very good for England yesterday. I hope his good form continues. If it does, the NRL will surely come knocking. And that will be another of our best players lost from SL.


They have knocked a few times. He is highly unlikley to move overseas, his son is in the Man City youth system and is very well thought of.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:25 pm
moto748
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2579
Pleased to hear it. I hope you're right.
Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:24 pm
Salty
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2537
Location: the quiet west stand
I think England are looking better because a number of our players are playing in the NRL.
I wish we had another dozen players of international class playing over there. I would gladly Wigan not win any trophies next year if England could win the World Cup. I suppose that’s an easy offer to make as I don’t think we will win anything ( still buying my season ticket and cheering them on.
Just wondering which players would make it big over there.
Obviously Roby but he’s too old to go now. Ward from Leeds? Williams? Percival and Bateman( both would need to bulk up)? McMeeken?
