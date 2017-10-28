jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16583

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league



Wingers need to do more than just finish in the modern game. Hall and McGillvray make massive yards, and string under the high balls can tackle and finish.



People need to stop judging players off a highlights film and look at the bigger picture.



It is great seeing a winger put into space and given a run to the line, happens less and less often the higher up the standards you go.



I apologise for being overzealous last night with my remarks however i am sick to death of British fans talking down the sport our team yesterday who in the second half were superb and our players.



Hall and McGillvray are world class wingers, they have proven it at the top level consistently now for a number of years.



Between the laughable administration and the “supporters” of our code constantly talking our athletes down it is no wonder the game is struggling along. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1183

I watched the game yesterday and the performance of McGilveray was solid at best. He cleared the ball dead a few times and took a few drives. I didn't see anything world class at all. In fact the drives by Holmes were far stronger than either McGilveray or Hall.

To describe them as world class wingers is miles off for me. If you pick your worlds best 13 (that's how I'd describe world class) , neither would be even considered.

We never looked like winning and after the first try, we never looked like scoring. It's a good job the aussies were off their game or we'd have been hammered again. Good goal line defence from our lads was the only real positive. Last edited by Bigredwarrior on Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:36 am, edited 3 times in total. jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm

Posts: 3492

jonh wrote: Wingers need to do more than just finish in the modern game. Hall and McGillvray make massive yards, and string under the high balls can tackle and finish.



People need to stop judging players off a highlights film and look at the bigger picture.



It is great seeing a winger put into space and given a run to the line, happens less and less often the higher up the standards you go.



I apologise for being overzealous last night with my remarks however i am sick to death of British fans talking down the sport our team yesterday who in the second half were superb and our players.



Hall and McGillvray are world class wingers, they have proven it at the top level consistently now for a number of years.



Between the laughable administration and the “supporters” of our code constantly talking our athletes down it is no wonder the game is struggling along.

Interesting comments given how loudly and frequently you talk down your own club. Interesting comments given how loudly and frequently you talk down your own club. jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16583

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

I’m highlighting the glaring issues with the club, not talking down top class players or undermining the sport because I don’t understand the sport or the fact one of the players does t play for my club.



I also don’t skate the players. I think we have a more than capable squad to compete and lift trophies, I have been highlighting the style of play and mentality of the coaching staff for a couple of years now like others and increasingly supporters and the club seem to acknowledge that.



I am 100% an internationalist to see a competitive England side is far more important to me than seeing a successful Wigan.



Claiming Jerry Mc’s yesterday as some have wasn’t world class is laughable. He was voted players and coaches man of the match. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1183

jonh wrote: I’m highlighting the glaring issues with the club, not talking down top class players or undermining the sport because I don’t understand the sport or the fact one of the players does t play for my club.



I also don’t skate the players. I think we have a more than capable squad to compete and lift trophies, I have been highlighting the style of play and mentality of the coaching staff for a couple of years now like others and increasingly supporters and the club seem to acknowledge that.



I am 100% an internationalist to see a competitive England side is far more important to me than seeing a successful Wigan.



Claiming Jerry Mc’s yesterday as some have wasn’t world class is laughable. He was voted players and coaches man of the match.



McGulvary was a deserved MoM yesterday but to say he's world class after 1 good performances is what's laughable mate. As I said, it depends on your definition of world class and mine is as follows. If I choose a worlds best 13 then they're what I'd call world class. McGilveray is a good player but would get near my worlds best 13. McGulvary was a deserved MoM yesterday but to say he's world class after 1 good performances is what's laughable mate. As I said, it depends on your definition of world class and mine is as follows. If I choose a worlds best 13 then they're what I'd call world class. McGilveray is a good player but would get near my worlds best 13. jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16583

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

Named Worlds best winger last year and has been a stand out player for England every time he has played. Hardly judging him off the back of “one good game”. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2579

I remember saying a while back that Ryan Hall, the WBW (!) is more like Josh Mansour. And I wasn't being facetious. Mansour, like Hall, is a big strong lad who carries the ball out of defence well and is a good finisher. But he's nowhere near being considered the best winger in the world. Same with Hall.



McGillvary certainly looked very good for England yesterday. I hope his good form continues. If it does, the NRL will surely come knocking. And that will be another of our best players lost from SL. jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16583

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

moto748 wrote: I remember saying a while back that Ryan Hall, the WBW (!) is more like Josh Mansour. And I wasn't being facetious. Mansour, like Hall, is a big strong lad who carries the ball out of defence well and is a good finisher. But he's nowhere near being considered the best winger in the world. Same with Hall.



McGillvary certainly looked very good for England yesterday. I hope his good form continues. If it does, the NRL will surely come knocking. And that will be another of our best players lost from SL.



They have knocked a few times. He is highly unlikley to move overseas, his son is in the Man City youth system and is very well thought of. They have knocked a few times. He is highly unlikley to move overseas, his son is in the Man City youth system and is very well thought of. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2579

