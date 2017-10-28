Wingers need to do more than just finish in the modern game. Hall and McGillvray make massive yards, and string under the high balls can tackle and finish.



People need to stop judging players off a highlights film and look at the bigger picture.



It is great seeing a winger put into space and given a run to the line, happens less and less often the higher up the standards you go.



I apologise for being overzealous last night with my remarks however i am sick to death of British fans talking down the sport our team yesterday who in the second half were superb and our players.



Hall and McGillvray are world class wingers, they have proven it at the top level consistently now for a number of years.



Between the laughable administration and the “supporters” of our code constantly talking our athletes down it is no wonder the game is struggling along.