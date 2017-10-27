hatty

bazdev wrote: At SL level they are superstars, who would you swap them for from Superleague?

I wouldn't swap them for anyone in SL, currently there are no star players in SL, good players there are plenty but there is no one that you would class as a superstar. A superstar is someone who has you on the edge of your seat, someone that puts the fear of god into the opposition, especially the fans.



Sam Tomkins in his pomp, Ellerey Hanley, Greg Inglis... Not many of them about. hatty

Cherry_Warrior wrote: Sam Tomkins in his pomp, Ellerey Hanley, Greg Inglis... Not many of them about.

Martin offiah, Jason Robinson , Jonathan Davies, Mal Meninga



My favoirite player of all time. Edge of the seat even before he got the ball How could i not mention Robinson

The only world class player we the UK have had over recent years has been Sam Burgess. But even he has drastically come off the boil since his stint in Union. Formerly known as Moonlight Flit jonh

Some of you need to remove your heads from your behinds.



The first half we were garbage, looked like startled rabbits however the defence was outstanding. Second half we were the better team and we will see them again on December 2nd and they have never looked more beatable. This is a very good English side.



As for world class players in SL, Jerry McGilvray & Ryan Hall comfortably the best 2 wingers in the world. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. NickyKiss

jonh wrote: Some of you need to remove your heads from your behinds.



The first half we were garbage, looked like startled rabbits however the defence was outstanding. Second half we were the better team and we will see them again on December 2nd and they have never looked more beatable. This is a very good English side.



As for world class players in SL, Jerry McGilvray & Ryan Hall comfortably the best 2 wingers in the world.



How good were the wingers!! McGillvary was simply fantastic and the NRL clubs must surely be queuing up.



We just need to be more boring for me. Test match rugby is different, at points in that second half we were banging away in their line at just 10-4 down but rather then play the territory with a kick to touch or in to the ingoal, we'd try and throw the big risk pass to the winger.



How good were the wingers!! McGillvary was simply fantastic and the NRL clubs must surely be queuing up.

We just need to be more boring for me. Test match rugby is different, at points in that second half we were banging away in their line at just 10-4 down but rather then play the territory with a kick to touch or in to the ingoal, we'd try and throw the big risk pass to the winger.

We can win this tournament, I'm convinced. We'll need to play better, we'll need some luck and we need to believe in ourselves more but I don't think today has done us any harm. Let's build some combinations now before what should be a challenging semi and see how far we can get.



jonh wrote: Some of you need to remove your heads from your behinds.



The first half we were garbage, looked like startled rabbits however the defence was outstanding. Second half we were the better team and we will see them again on December 2nd and they have never looked more beatable. This is a very good English side.



As for world class players in SL, Jerry McGilvray & Ryan Hall comfortably the best 2 wingers in the world .





Josh Addo-Carr walks all over them both. This guy would get a hat-trick every week in SL.



Josh Addo-Carr walks all over them both. This guy would get a hat-trick every week in SL.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ey_WQ9iIAY

