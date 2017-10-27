jonh wrote: Some of you need to remove your heads from your behinds.



The first half we were garbage, looked like startled rabbits however the defence was outstanding. Second half we were the better team and we will see them again on December 2nd and they have never looked more beatable. This is a very good English side.



As for world class players in SL, Jerry McGilvray & Ryan Hall comfortably the best 2 wingers in the world.

How good were the wingers!! McGillvary was simply fantastic and the NRL clubs must surely be queuing up.We just need to be more boring for me. Test match rugby is different, at points in that second half we were banging away in their line at just 10-4 down but rather then play the territory with a kick to touch or in to the ingoal, we'd try and throw the big risk pass to the winger.We can win this tournament, I'm convinced. We'll need to play better, we'll need some luck and we need to believe in ourselves more but I don't think today has done us any harm. Let's build some combinations now before what should be a challenging semi and see how far we can get.