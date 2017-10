Some of you need to remove your heads from your behinds.



The first half we were garbage, looked like startled rabbits however the defence was outstanding. Second half we were the better team and we will see them again on December 2nd and they have never looked more beatable. This is a very good English side.



As for world class players in SL, Jerry McGilvray & Ryan Hall comfortably the best 2 wingers in the world.