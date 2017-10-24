Levrier wrote: Goodbye and good luck. Massive loss but given the baggage and disruption perhaps we would be better using the cap space to bring in the talent that we need. I would not mind if Gelling (should he stay) was moved into second row, if we could improve the back line attack.

People often say that, but I think Gelling's high risk play is better suited to centre, where he will have the ball in good attacking positions. If we do lose Bateman, I'd be looking to add some size to the back row to offset Farrell and help out the props. Having a big centre is no bad thing either when you look at we are up against some weeks (Fanoa, Vatuvei, Carney etc)