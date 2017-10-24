WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bateman interview

Bateman interview
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:59 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12575
Bateman appears to be weighing up an NRL move.

John Bateman wrote:
I like it at Wigan but you want to test yourself against the best. I will probably re-evaluate things after the World Cup and I’d say it’s 50-50 at the moment about what I will do.


Really hope we don't lose him, he's a quality player who never lets us down. Not really what you want to hear given the way the season ended and the fact he's got the toughest game of his life coming up on Friday. Is it too difficult to say to the papers "I'm contracted to Wigan, and focused on turning over the aussies on Friday, not touting myself to NRL clubs"?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:08 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 674
Sounds to me like he has been tapped up and already has made his mind up. Apparently the same thing has happened with Walmsley but not sure he would go this year with a new born in the family.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:27 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5747
Would be a huge blow losing him and Lockers at the same time, would require a massive replacement.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:44 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 552
Goodbye and good luck. Massive loss but given the baggage and disruption perhaps we would be better using the cap space to bring in the talent that we need. I would not mind if Gelling (should he stay) was moved into second row, if we could improve the back line attack.
Re: Bateman interview
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:52 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12575
Levrier wrote:
Goodbye and good luck. Massive loss but given the baggage and disruption perhaps we would be better using the cap space to bring in the talent that we need. I would not mind if Gelling (should he stay) was moved into second row, if we could improve the back line attack.

People often say that, but I think Gelling's high risk play is better suited to centre, where he will have the ball in good attacking positions. If we do lose Bateman, I'd be looking to add some size to the back row to offset Farrell and help out the props.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

