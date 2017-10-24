John Bateman wrote: I like it at Wigan but you want to test yourself against the best. I will probably re-evaluate things after the World Cup and I’d say it’s 50-50 at the moment about what I will do.

Really hope we don't lose him, he's a quality player who never lets us down. Not really what you want to hear given the way the season ended and the fact he's got the toughest game of his life coming up on Friday. Is it too difficult to say to the papers "I'm contracted to Wigan, and focused on turning over the aussies on Friday, not touting myself to NRL clubs"?