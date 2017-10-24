WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - When will 2018 fixtures be announced

When will 2018 fixtures be announced
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:49 pm
Does anyone know when the fixtures for 2018 will be released?
Re: When will 2018 fixtures be announced
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:59 pm
i think its 1st of november
