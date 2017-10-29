WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC on TV

RLWC on TV
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:32 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
YT has a quality upload of the full games
Thanks for that.
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:23 am
Richie wrote:
Is anyone aware of any facility for those of us not in such an RL friendly country? Any streaming options?

Get the Premier Sports app. Sign up online for £9.99 a month and you can cast games to an Amazon Firestick, watch them online or just watch them on your phone.

I think you can then cancel your subscription if you don’t want to carry on at any time
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:56 am
moto748 wrote:
I have a 'laptop' sub to PS too, and normally I watch the NRL 'on demand', and seldom see anything live. But this morning I switched it on, saw the end of the NZ game, the first twenty minutes of the Fiji game, and then it died. No amount of restarting my laptop had any effect, and my internet connection was still good. So I too turned to the On Demand, only to find no RLWC listed at all (so far).

Not impressed!

Didn’t have any problems yesterday, although it died on my iPad at about 65 minutes this morning during the Ireland game. Had to watch the end of that on my phone.

Next two games were fine casting from phone to TV.
Wolves FC/Wigan RL
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:59 am
So all of Sunday's games are now on the 'on demand' service (a few hours after and the service I was hoping for) while the games on Saturday and Friday are nowhere to be seen. Strange and frustrating!
