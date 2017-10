Little Ivor wrote: I've been having the same worry... Let me know if you get a response!

They got back to me. Apparently programmes become available to watch on demand as soon as the content is repeated on Premier Sports. So each WC game will only become available once a repeat of the game has been shown on the channel.I haven't bothered to look at the schedule to see when the games are repeated but it could be days/weeks after the games have been played. Not ideal really.Looks like I'm getting up at 6 to watch the Tonga match tomorrow then