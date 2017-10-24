WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC on TV

RLWC on TV
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:13 pm
wrencat1873





What is going to be the best way to be able to watch most/all games in the RLWC ?
BBC are showing Englands games but, may of the others are spread around different broadcasters, Premier Sports being one of the main ones and is there any way to legally hook into some of the Aussie TV stations ?
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:41 pm
shinymcshine




As you'll see from the TV listings link below, there's regular highlights on the BBC, and free to watch live games on both the BBC and FreeSports, together with those on Premier Sports:

https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:57 pm
wrencat1873





shinymcshine wrote:
As you'll see from the TV listings link below, there's regular highlights on the BBC, and free to watch live games on both the BBC and FreeSports, together with those on Premier Sports:

https://www.rugbyleagueontv.com/


Thanks for that, much appreciated.
Can we get "FreeSports" in the UK ?
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:36 pm
bramleyrhino






Channel 95 on Freeview or 427(I think, it's the one before Premier Sports) on Sky.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 4:24 pm
Sadfish






bramleyrhino wrote:
Channel 95 on Freeview or 427(I think, it's the one before Premier Sports) on Sky.

424

Re: RLWC on TV
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:53 am
Richie






Is anyone aware of any facility for those of us not in such an RL friendly country? Any streaming options?
Northampton RL....details here: //www.northamptonrl.co.uk
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:05 am
Little Ivor






Richie wrote:
Is anyone aware of any facility for those of us not in such an RL friendly country? Any streaming options?


Premier player I believe will work wherever you are, on the premier sports website if you sign up.
The future's bright the future is claret n gold

www.ourlfc.com - SCS 1976
Re: RLWC on TV
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:24 am
Dave Gorman





yeah I was abroad for a while and premierplayer for £100 was a godsend.

