WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England team V Australia.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves England team V Australia.

Post a reply
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:22 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9170
rubber duckie wrote:
I'm tempted to drop Hill too. He was nothing compared to Graham and Burgess.


Hill doesn't look fit to me. Was carrying a bit of timber.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:09 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8781
Wires71 wrote:
Hill doesn't look fit to me. Was carrying a bit of timber.

That maybe so...but he only had to carry it for ten mins!
once a wire always a wire
Re: England team V Australia.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:50 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 718
We've played better and tried harder against them and list by a much bigger margin so the gap is closing to a certain degree

Change gale for William's and percival for Bateman have burgess ready for the final and go with currie over whitehead in the pack and with walmsley too I think that's closer to a team capable of beating them. I don't see why change lomax for ratchford nor can slater n probably bennett I'd go with their assessment over a few posters on a forum...

We cannot blame the ref he let the game flow n got the calls right majority of the time we call out for free flowing rugby n when get it complain that he made a few errors. The difference could have been. That the Australian team knew what to expect from the ref in terms of what they could get away with but on the whole it was a relatively pen free game which was refreshing to watch compared to the sl standard or r effing or interpretations
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Brendinio, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, Instalamus, jackflash, Jimathay, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Melph, Paul2812, rubber duckie, The All New Chester Wire, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, Watford Wire, WazzaWire, wire2004 and 226 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,6101,74976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM